Newport News has steady demand for people who like to stay active, work with their hands, and keep spaces clean and safe. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: Riverside Health

Riverside Health Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $19.50/hour (based on experience, skills, and other factors)

(based on experience, skills, and other factors) Why it’s worth a look: Hospital-based role focused on cleaning patient rooms, bathrooms, halls, and public areas to meet infection control and safety standards. You’ll keep supplies stocked, use proper cleaning chemicals, and help maintain a neat, safe environment for patients and staff.

Employer: TruGreen

Location: Newport News, VA (Bluecrab Rd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour (higher for licensed candidates; bonuses and commission opportunities)

(higher for licensed candidates; bonuses and commission opportunities) Why it’s worth a look: Outdoor job where you manage your own route, apply lawn treatments, and see your work pay off in greener lawns. Includes paid training, company-paid certification, weekly pay, benefits after 30 days, overtime in peak season, and clear paths to grow your career.

Employer: Christopher Newport University (CNU)

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time, state classified position

Pay: $35,485 – $43,742/year , based on education and experience

, based on education and experience Deadline: Apply by 11/18/2026 (online only via CNU’s site)

(online only via CNU’s site) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on campus role focused on irrigation repair/installation, turf care, and landscape maintenance with state employee benefits (health, retirement, paid leave). Ideal if you have experience with grounds equipment, fertilizers, and pesticides and want a stable university job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.