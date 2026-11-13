Newport News neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you need furniture, pet gear, or a kitchen upgrade, take a look below.

Item: Free twin mattress

Free Condition: Used – fair

Location: Newport News, VA (exact address shared by poster on pickup)

(exact address shared by poster on pickup) Details: Mattress is already outside and ready to go , so you can grab it quickly if you need a spare bed or guest mattress.

Mattress is already , so you can grab it quickly if you need a spare bed or guest mattress. Source: Facebook Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Buffalo plaid dog jacket

Sizes available: X-Large and Large

and Location: Hensley / Menchville area, Newport News, VA

Details: Cozy jacket for bigger pups. When you message, specify which size you want. Must be able to pick up from the Menchville area.

Cozy jacket for bigger pups. When you message, you want. from the Menchville area. Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Full-size Keurig coffee maker

Condition: Works great (owner upgraded to a combo unit)

(owner upgraded to a combo unit) Location: Hensley / Menchville area, Newport News, VA

Details: Perfect if you want single-serve coffee at home or at the office. Must be able to pick up in the Menchville area.

Perfect if you want single-serve coffee at home or at the office. in the Menchville area. Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Newport News tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.