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Newport News
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Newport News Today
7 days ago
Newport News neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you need furniture, pet gear, or a kitchen upgrade, take a look below.
Free Twin Mattress
- Item: Free twin mattress
- Condition: Used – fair
- Location: Newport News, VA (exact address shared by poster on pickup)
- Details: Mattress is already outside and ready to go, so you can grab it quickly if you need a spare bed or guest mattress.
- Source: Facebook Marketplace
Dog Jacket
- Item: Buffalo plaid dog jacket
- Sizes available: X-Large and Large
- Location: Hensley / Menchville area, Newport News, VA
- Details: Cozy jacket for bigger pups. When you message, specify which size you want. Must be able to pick up from the Menchville area.
- Source: Nextdoor
Single-Serve Coffee Maker
- Item: Full-size Keurig coffee maker
- Condition: Works great (owner upgraded to a combo unit)
- Location: Hensley / Menchville area, Newport News, VA
- Details: Perfect if you want single-serve coffee at home or at the office. Must be able to pick up in the Menchville area.
- Source: Nextdoor
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Newport News tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.