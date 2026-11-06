📋 Newport News Admin & Office Roles – Multiple Local Openings

Newport News has a steady flow of office and admin jobs right now, from healthcare front desks to data-heavy support roles. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: Acro Service Corp

Acro Service Corp Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support areas like finance, purchasing, HR, or project teams by tracking data, building reports, and improving workflows. Good fit if you’re strong in Microsoft Excel, detail-focused, and like working with numbers and reports.

Employer: VHS Hospice (supported by Marquis Health Consulting Services)

(supported by Marquis Health Consulting Services) Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Volunteer (listed as full-time)

Salary: Unpaid – volunteer role

Help a hospice team with filing, typing, data entry, and fundraising support while you learn the ropes of healthcare admin. Great if you want experience for your resume, like meaningful work, and can handle sensitive situations with care.

Employer: Riverside Health

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Part-time / Labor Pool (as needed)

Salary: $16.80 – $21.83 per hour

Handle patient registration, payments, insurance checks, and scheduling in a healthcare setting. Good for someone with office experience who wants flexible, as-needed hours and doesn’t mind rotating schedules or occasional travel to other facilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more admin roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.