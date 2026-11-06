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Newport News
🍽️ Newport News Food Service Jobs – Multiple Front & Back of House Roles
8 days ago
Newport News restaurants are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these roles are worth a look.
Sous Chef
- Employer: CHEF'S MARKET
- Location: Newport News, VA (in person)
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
- Help run the kitchen, lead staff, and assist with menu planning in a busy restaurant setting. Great fit if you have at least a year of culinary experience and want to grow your leadership skills.
Server
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Pay: $2.13 per hour base + tips (weekly pay)
- Type: Part-time
- Take care of guests in a high-energy sports bar with flexible schedules and meal discounts. Offers training, advancement paths, and access to benefits like medical, 401(k), and PTO if eligible.
Busser / Server Assistant
- Employer: Darden – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Pay: $2.13 per hour base + tips
- Type: Full-time
- Keep the dining room clean, safe, and guest-ready while supporting hosts and servers. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, discounts, and room to move up in a well-known restaurant group.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—restaurant skills transfer fast, and many managers train on the job.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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