🍽️ Newport News Food Service Jobs – Multiple Front & Back of House Roles

Newport News restaurants are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CHEF'S MARKET

CHEF'S MARKET Location: Newport News, VA (in person)

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Help run the kitchen, lead staff, and assist with menu planning in a busy restaurant setting. Great fit if you have at least a year of culinary experience and want to grow your leadership skills.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Newport News, VA

Pay: $2.13 per hour base + tips (weekly pay)

(weekly pay) Type: Part-time

Take care of guests in a high-energy sports bar with flexible schedules and meal discounts. Offers training, advancement paths, and access to benefits like medical, 401(k), and PTO if eligible.

Employer: Darden – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Location: Newport News, VA

Pay: $2.13 per hour base + tips

Type: Full-time

Keep the dining room clean, safe, and guest-ready while supporting hosts and servers. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, discounts, and room to move up in a well-known restaurant group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—restaurant skills transfer fast, and many managers train on the job.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.