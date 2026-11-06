🏥 Newport News healthcare jobs with multiple onsite roles

Newport News healthcare hiring looks strong right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like hands-on patient care and steady schedules.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Newport News, VA (onsite, outpatient ortho practice)

(onsite, outpatient ortho practice) Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $80,000 – $95,000/year

Application deadline: Nov 18, 2026

This role offers 45-minute one-on-one visits, flexible full-time hours (4 or 5 days), and a focus on high-quality, patient-centered care. Great fit if you’re a licensed VA PT with about 3+ years outpatient ortho experience who enjoys working closely with providers and fitness pros.

Employer: A-S Medication Solutions

Location: Newport News, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.37 – $23.00/hour

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri 8 AM–5 PM; Wed 10 AM–7 PM; no weekends or major holidays

Work in a new in-house employer health pharmacy, handling prescriptions, insurance, and patient questions side-by-side with the pharmacist. Good match if you have 2+ years retail or mail-order experience and a VA tech license, and want steady hours plus health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Oyster Point Dental Practice

Location: Newport News, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18 – $26/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Schedule: Mon–Thu 7 AM–4 PM (lunch 12–1), every other Fri 7 AM–12 PM

Join a well-reviewed, family-oriented office replacing a long-time assistant. VA X-ray certification is required; experience is preferred but new grads are welcome. Offers 401(k), health insurance, PTO, employee discount, and bonuses.

Employer: Prime Orthodontics

Location: Newport News & Gloucester, VA (travel within area, in person)

(travel within area, in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $24.00/hour

Help launch a new orthodontic practice, guiding patients from first consult through treatment and handling records, finances, and referrals. Best for someone with dental terminology knowledge, familiarity with dental software and HIPAA/HITECH, and strong communication and organization skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare offices often grow fast and remember strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.