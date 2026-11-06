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Newport News
🏥 Newport News healthcare jobs with multiple onsite roles
8 days ago
Newport News healthcare hiring looks strong right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like hands-on patient care and steady schedules.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Ortho
- Employer: Actalent
- Location: Newport News, VA (onsite, outpatient ortho practice)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: $80,000 – $95,000/year
- Application deadline: Nov 18, 2026
This role offers 45-minute one-on-one visits, flexible full-time hours (4 or 5 days), and a focus on high-quality, patient-centered care. Great fit if you’re a licensed VA PT with about 3+ years outpatient ortho experience who enjoys working closely with providers and fitness pros.
Pharmacy Technician – Employer Health Pharmacy
- Employer: A-S Medication Solutions
- Location: Newport News, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.37 – $23.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri 8 AM–5 PM; Wed 10 AM–7 PM; no weekends or major holidays
Work in a new in-house employer health pharmacy, handling prescriptions, insurance, and patient questions side-by-side with the pharmacist. Good match if you have 2+ years retail or mail-order experience and a VA tech license, and want steady hours plus health, dental, vision, and PTO.
Dental Assistant – Family Dental Office
- Employer: Oyster Point Dental Practice
- Location: Newport News, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18 – $26/hour, based on experience
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 7 AM–4 PM (lunch 12–1), every other Fri 7 AM–12 PM
Join a well-reviewed, family-oriented office replacing a long-time assistant. VA X-ray certification is required; experience is preferred but new grads are welcome. Offers 401(k), health insurance, PTO, employee discount, and bonuses.
Orthodontic Treatment Coordinator – New Practice
- Employer: Prime Orthodontics
- Location: Newport News & Gloucester, VA (travel within area, in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $24.00/hour
Help launch a new orthodontic practice, guiding patients from first consult through treatment and handling records, finances, and referrals. Best for someone with dental terminology knowledge, familiarity with dental software and HIPAA/HITECH, and strong communication and organization skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare offices often grow fast and remember strong applicants.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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