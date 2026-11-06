👔 Newport News, VA: Multiple Management Roles With $80K+ Potential

Newport News is busy right now, especially in defense, shipbuilding, and project work. If you’ve got leadership skills, there are several solid management paths here—from federal contracting to pets and home renovation projects.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies Location: Fort Eustis / Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000 (target range)

(target range) Clearance: Secret clearance, U.S. citizenship required

This role supports the TRADOC Surgeon’s Office, leading medical operations, program management, and data analysis for Soldier readiness. Great fit if you have Army/DoD planning experience and want to work at a strategic level in military healthcare operations.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies Location: Fort Eustis / Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $140,000 (target range)

(target range) Clearance: Secret clearance, U.S. citizenship required

You’ll handle high-level medical readiness planning, write executive-level documents, and coordinate across TRADOC, DHA, and other commands. Ideal for someone with military operations background who enjoys strategy, briefings, and cross-agency coordination.

Employer: Care-A-Lot Pet Supply

Care-A-Lot Pet Supply Location: Newport News, VA (Oyster Point)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

If you love dogs and people, this role lets you lead daycare/boarding operations, train staff, and make sure pups are safe and happy. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and employee discounts, and only requires a high school diploma and some leadership experience.

Employer: Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of HII

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time (on-site, no telework)

Salary: $69,000 – $87,000

You’ll manage operational aspects of shipyard projects, track budgets and schedules, and work with shops and vendors on outsourced machining and fabrication. Good for someone with project experience who wants to grow inside a major defense shipbuilder.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $4,500 – $9,716.30 per month (salary; bonus eligible)

This role blends sales and project management for renovation projects—managing timelines, budgets, and client relationships while coordinating materials and meetings. Strong pick if you have 1–2 years of sales or PM experience and want Fortune 500 benefits and growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.