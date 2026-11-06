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Newport News
👔 Newport News, VA: Multiple Management Roles With $80K+ Potential
8 days ago
Newport News is busy right now, especially in defense, shipbuilding, and project work. If you’ve got leadership skills, there are several solid management paths here—from federal contracting to pets and home renovation projects.
Sr. Operations Specialist (TRADOC)
- Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies
- Location: Fort Eustis / Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $130,000 (target range)
- Clearance: Secret clearance, U.S. citizenship required
This role supports the TRADOC Surgeon’s Office, leading medical operations, program management, and data analysis for Soldier readiness. Great fit if you have Army/DoD planning experience and want to work at a strategic level in military healthcare operations.
Sr. Operations and Support Specialist (TRADOC)
- Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies
- Location: Fort Eustis / Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $140,000 (target range)
- Clearance: Secret clearance, U.S. citizenship required
You’ll handle high-level medical readiness planning, write executive-level documents, and coordinate across TRADOC, DHA, and other commands. Ideal for someone with military operations background who enjoys strategy, briefings, and cross-agency coordination.
Assistant Dog Daycare/Boarding Manager – Oyster Point
- Employer: Care-A-Lot Pet Supply
- Location: Newport News, VA (Oyster Point)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour
If you love dogs and people, this role lets you lead daycare/boarding operations, train staff, and make sure pups are safe and happy. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and employee discounts, and only requires a high school diploma and some leadership experience.
Project Management Analyst 2
- Employer: Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of HII
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time (on-site, no telework)
- Salary: $69,000 – $87,000
You’ll manage operational aspects of shipyard projects, track budgets and schedules, and work with shops and vendors on outsourced machining and fabrication. Good for someone with project experience who wants to grow inside a major defense shipbuilder.
Sales Project Manager II (Renovations)
- Employer: Ferguson
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $4,500 – $9,716.30 per month (salary; bonus eligible)
This role blends sales and project management for renovation projects—managing timelines, budgets, and client relationships while coordinating materials and meetings. Strong pick if you have 1–2 years of sales or PM experience and want Fortune 500 benefits and growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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