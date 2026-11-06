🐶 Playful & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in Newport News

Newport News has some wonderful dogs waiting at Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter for a second chance and a loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: Puppy (about 6 months)

Puppy (about 6 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Shelter: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (757) 933-8900

Pecan Pie is a playful baby girl who loves to run around and play with other dogs. She’s potty trained and will bark to let you know she needs to go out, but she’s still a puppy, so she can’t hold it for very long yet. She eats quickly, so a slow feeder is best for her tummy.

After a day of zoomies, she’s all about cuddles and will curl up in your lap for a nap instead of using a dog bed. She’s been practicing going potty on leash and in a fenced yard with her dog friends.

👉 Meet Pecan Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver (salt & pepper)

Gray/blue/silver (salt & pepper) Shelter: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (757) 933-8900

Nightcrawler is a handsome young pittie mix with a striking gray coat. He’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with his new family. The shelter can share more about his personality, energy level, and how he does with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet Nightcrawler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/silver with white

Gray/silver with white Shelter: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (757) 933-8900

Roxy is a calm and friendly girl looking for her forever home. She enjoys people of all ages and has done well with her canine siblings. She’s crate trained and will bark to let you know when she needs to go outside.

If you’re looking for a sweet, easygoing companion, Roxy could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Roxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/silver with white

Gray/silver with white Shelter: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (757) 933-8900

Hoss is a very handsome 4-year-old who loves going on several walks a day to sniff and explore. He’s strong and active, so he’ll do best with someone ready for regular walks and new adventures.

If you enjoy being outdoors and want a loyal walking buddy, Hoss would love to join you.

👉 Meet Hoss and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Newport News, VA, consider visiting Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (757) 933-8900 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.