🚔 Newport News Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Security Roles

Newport News has a steady need for security pros right now, with options for both full-time and part-time work, plus different shift times to fit your life.

Employer: LifeSpire of Virginia – The Chesapeake

LifeSpire of Virginia – Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time (two as-needed shifts: 12am–8:30am and 4pm–12:30am , Sunday–Saturday)

(two as-needed shifts: and , Sunday–Saturday) Salary: Not listed

Work in a senior living community where safety and kindness both matter. You’ll do regular security rounds, respond to calls for help, use emergency systems, and support fire drills and evacuations. Benefits include medical, vision, dental, PTO, employer retirement contribution (4.5%), HSA match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Guardus Security

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Part-time (Friday–Sunday, 6pm–2am , three shifts a week unless needed otherwise)

(Friday–Sunday, , three shifts a week unless needed otherwise) Salary: Not listed

Unarmed, mostly desk-based role focused on monitoring cameras, doing patrols, and writing incident reports. Good fit if you want steady weekend hours and have strong observation and communication skills. Includes health insurance and a referral program.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.