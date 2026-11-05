💻 Newport News VA IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Newport News is busy right now for tech pros, especially if you like secure systems, data, and cloud work. Here are several solid IT roles hiring locally.

Employer: TechTrend, Inc.

TechTrend, Inc. Location: Newport News / Ft Eustis, VA (Hybrid: 3 days on-site / 2 remote)

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Secret or TS required

Lead QA for secure, cloud-hosted enterprise apps in an Agile environment. You’ll own test strategy, automation, and quality metrics while working closely with devs and business teams; ideal if you have 5–10 years in QA, strong automation/CI/CD skills, and advanced testing certifications.

Employer: Ferguson (Fortune 500)

(Fortune 500) Location: Newport News, VA (Hybrid: 3 days office / 2 remote)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $5,444.76 – $9,537.00 per month (bonus eligible)

Architect Ferguson’s enterprise data strategy around the Databricks Lakehouse Platform and Azure. Great fit if you like big, complex environments, have 4+ years in enterprise IT, strong IaC/CI-CD skills, and want to shape analytics, AI, and BI across the company.

Employer: Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of HII

Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, no telework)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary Range: $101,000 – $126,000

Travel: Up to 10%

Design and test secure operating systems, networks, and databases that support U.S. Navy carriers and submarines. This role is great if you want high-impact cyber work, have a relevant degree or equivalent experience, and like tackling risk assessments, firewalls, and vulnerability analysis.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local tech teams often grow fast and remember strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.