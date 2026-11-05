🚌 Newport News Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Newport News has some solid transportation roles right now, especially if you like driving and working with people. Here are a few worth a look if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Suttle Collision Center / Suttle Motors

Suttle Collision Center / Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Part-time (possible full-time)

(possible full-time) Pay: From $14.00/hour

Drive customers to and from the service center, move and park vehicles, and help with valet pick-up and drop-off. Good fit if you’re dependable, have strong customer service skills, and want a flexible schedule, employee discounts, and paid time off.

Employer: Suttle Collision Center / Suttle Motors

Suttle Collision Center / Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000 – $150,000 per year (experience-based)

GM techs at any level are welcome here, from newer techs to masters. You’ll get paid training, ASE and GM certification support, a tiered pay scale, and a modern, climate‑controlled shop with 46 bays. GM dealership experience may qualify you for a sign-on bonus.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Deliver auto parts to commercial customers using company vehicles (no CDL needed), help in the store, and give basic automotive advice. Good if you’re 18+, have a valid driver’s license, can lift and load parts, and want stable hours with growth in a big national company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring manager can tweak hours or duties for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.