📣 Newport News Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Newport News has some solid sales and marketing roles right now, from fitness and wellness to HVAC and insurance. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: AAA Auto Club Enterprises

AAA Auto Club Enterprises Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.04/hr during training; average $85,700–$104,700/year with commission; $100K+ potential

Sell AAA insurance and membership products with a trusted national brand. Paid training, strong benefits (health, 401(k) + pension, tuition help, PTO, parental leave), and uncapped commission once you beat your goals.

Employer: Sundays Sun Spa Wellness

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk style sales role helping guests choose tanning, spa, and wellness services and memberships. Good fit if you’re outgoing, love beauty and wellness, and have past sales or customer service experience.

Employer: Lotus Pest Control

Location: Newport News, VA (travel to customer homes)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly base pay + commission (percentages listed; exact base not listed)

Outside sales role doing home inspections and selling pest, termite, and moisture control services. You get paid training, company equipment, and commission on both one-time and recurring services—no pest control experience needed.

Employer: Onelife Fitness

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead membership sales and member experience at a busy fitness club. You’ll give tours, close memberships, support local marketing, and enjoy perks like a free gym membership, discounts, and full-time benefits.

Employer: Carrier Enterprise

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time (listing notes full-time and part-time available)

Salary: $70K–$80K/year + performance bonuses

Run a local HVAC distribution branch with full P&L responsibility and a focus on growing sales. Good match if you’ve led teams in retail or B2B, like building customer relationships, and want strong benefits and room to move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.