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📣 Newport News Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Newport News has some solid sales and marketing roles right now, from fitness and wellness to HVAC and insurance. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, these are worth a look.
Sales Agent
- Employer: AAA Auto Club Enterprises
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $24.04/hr during training; average $85,700–$104,700/year with commission; $100K+ potential
Sell AAA insurance and membership products with a trusted national brand. Paid training, strong benefits (health, 401(k) + pension, tuition help, PTO, parental leave), and uncapped commission once you beat your goals.
Wellness Consultant (Sales)
- Employer: Sundays Sun Spa Wellness
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-desk style sales role helping guests choose tanning, spa, and wellness services and memberships. Good fit if you’re outgoing, love beauty and wellness, and have past sales or customer service experience.
Pest Control Termite & Moisture Outside Sales Professional
- Employer: Lotus Pest Control
- Location: Newport News, VA (travel to customer homes)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Hourly base pay + commission (percentages listed; exact base not listed)
Outside sales role doing home inspections and selling pest, termite, and moisture control services. You get paid training, company equipment, and commission on both one-time and recurring services—no pest control experience needed.
Membership Manager
- Employer: Onelife Fitness
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead membership sales and member experience at a busy fitness club. You’ll give tours, close memberships, support local marketing, and enjoy perks like a free gym membership, discounts, and full-time benefits.
Branch Sales Manager – HVAC Products
- Employer: Carrier Enterprise
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time (listing notes full-time and part-time available)
- Salary: $70K–$80K/year + performance bonuses
Run a local HVAC distribution branch with full P&L responsibility and a focus on growing sales. Good match if you’ve led teams in retail or B2B, like building customer relationships, and want strong benefits and room to move up.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.