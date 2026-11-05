🚧 Newport News Construction Jobs with Multiple Skilled Openings

Newport News is busy with shipbuilding and industrial projects, which means steady demand for experienced pipefitters and welders. If you’ve got solid hands-on skills, these roles can keep you working year-round.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

HII – Newport News Shipbuilding Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts, on-site only

, multiple shifts, on-site only Salary: $62,067.20 – $64,126.40 base pay range

Work on U.S. Navy carriers and submarines installing miles of complex piping systems. This role offers paid training in pipe fitting fundamentals, weekly paychecks, paid time off and holidays, medical benefits with on-site health center, and 401(k) with company match. Requires 1–3 years of pipe fitter experience, ability to work in tight spaces and at heights, pass a physical agility test, and be clean shaven for respirator use.

Employer: Atlantic Constructors, Inc.

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (final pay based on experience and skills)

Join a long-standing Mid-Atlantic contractor welding and installing carbon steel and stainless steel piping. Standout perk: $0 cost medical, dental, short-term disability, and life insurance for employee-only coverage, plus vision, 401(k) with company match, HSA match, and wellness programs. Needs 3+ years TIG and stick pipe welding experience, comfort working indoors/outdoors, in confined spaces or at heights, and ability to travel to multiple job sites.

Employer: Atlantic Constructors, Inc.

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (final pay based on experience and skills)

Same Pipe Welder opportunity with Atlantic Constructors, posted on Indeed for easier applying. Role focuses on layout, fabrication, installation, and welding of piping systems with heavy use of hand and power tools. Requires 3+ years TIG and stick pipe welding, ability to lift up to 50 lbs, work in all weather, and pass a drug screen and any needed background checks.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the openings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.