🔧 Newport News building & grounds jobs with multiple pay levels

Newport News has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to high-responsibility foreman roles. If you like staying active and keeping buildings and grounds in shape, these are worth a look.

Employer: Maola Local Dairies

Maola Local Dairies Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:30 pm–7:00 am)

Pay: $18.00/hour + up to $3,500 in retention bonuses

Overnight sanitation role keeping production and shipping areas clean at a local dairy plant. Expect heavy cleaning, chemicals, and equipment like pallet jacks and power scrubbers, plus overtime, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Genesis Properties

Location: Pebblestone Gardens Apartments, Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $55,000–$60,000/year

Lead the maintenance team at a multifamily apartment community, handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and unit turns. Great fit if you have 3+ years apartment/residential maintenance and EPA Universal Certification.

Employer: McDonald’s (Giaimo Management franchise)

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time/part-time (not stated; hourly role)

Full-time/part-time (not stated; hourly role) Pay: $15.00–$19.00/hour

Keep the restaurant and grounds in top shape—cleaning equipment, windows, restrooms, unloading trucks, and basic building upkeep. Standout perks include college tuition assistance (up to $3,000/year or 100% paid online), 401(k) with 4% match, and PTO.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Shift: 5:00 am–10:00 am

Lead a small cleaning crew on-site, working alongside them while coordinating tasks and talking with the client. Good step up if you have 1–3 years in cleaning and some leadership experience, plus want early-morning hours.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, on-site

Pay: $92,000–$117,000/year + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Supervise crews that operate and maintain major utility systems (steam, air, oily waste, tunnels) at the shipyard. Requires strong trade/technical background (apprentice, degree, or equivalent experience) and comfort with live systems, scheduling, and safety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.