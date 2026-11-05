🏗️ Newport News VA Engineering: Multiple Roles Up to $139K+

Newport News is busy with big science, shipbuilding, and infrastructure work right now. If you’re in engineering or technical fields, there are several solid options in town and nearby.

Employer: Jefferson Lab

Jefferson Lab Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,200 – $83,500 per year (good-faith range)

Support accelerator instrumentation and control systems at a national lab, doing hands-on diagnostics, field troubleshooting, and component-level repairs. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ experience, strong electronics skills, and want to work on “big science” with strong medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 9% lab contribution, paid leave, and flexible work options.

Employer: Woolpert

Woolpert Location: Traveling role based in Virginia (supports VA, East Coast, Midwest) – listed for Newport News area

– listed for Newport News area Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $27.79 – $41.63 per hour (base pay range)

Lead a field survey crew on boundary, topo, construction, and as-built surveys using total stations, GNSS, scanners, and more. This role is travel-heavy (up to 80%) with a 10 days on / 4 days off schedule, company vehicle, lodging, and per diem for non-local work, plus flexible PTO and strong benefits.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, on-site

Salary: $111,000 – $139,000 per year (anticipated base range)

Senior-level industrial engineer role improving production workflows, layouts, and cost control at the region’s major shipyard. Requires a Bachelor’s in engineering from an ABET-accredited program plus significant experience (or equivalent advanced degree), and offers big-company benefits, training, and long-term career paths in shipbuilding.

Employer: Acro Service Corp (supporting a client in Newport News)

(supporting a client in Newport News) Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Clearance: U.S. citizens, eligible to obtain Secret clearance

Serve as Mechanical System Engineer for utility distribution systems and plants, acting as SME for piping, centrifugal pumps, and water distribution. You’ll troubleshoot system issues, guide configuration changes, plan long-term upgrades, and support project design and testing. Bachelor’s degree (or Navy Nuclear Power School/Apprentice Certificate) required; Mechanical PE or EIT is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.