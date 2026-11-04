🏭 Newport News, VA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles

Newport News is busy right now, especially around shipbuilding and food production. If you’ve got leadership or machining experience, there are several solid full-time roles to check out.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

HII – Newport News Shipbuilding Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift , on-site, some travel (10–25%)

Full-time, , on-site, some travel (10–25%) Salary: $113,000 – $141,000

Lead semi-skilled and skilled trades on new construction for future carriers. You’ll supervise crews, manage budgets and schedules, and make sure work follows drawings and procedures. US citizenship required; production supervisor background (4–6+ years depending on education) is needed.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

HII – Newport News Shipbuilding Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time, multiple shifts , on-site

Full-time, , on-site Salary: $113,000 – $141,000

Oversee waterfront support services and trades teams, from planning work to monitoring quality, cost, and schedule. This is a hands-on leadership role with no travel and no clearance needed to start, but US citizenship is required and strong production supervisor experience is a must.

Employer: Maola Local Dairies

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time, on-site, 24-hour operation (3 shifts)

Full-time, on-site, 24-hour operation (3 shifts) Salary: $100,000 – $115,000

Run day-to-day milk processing from raw receiving to packaging, leading three shifts in a busy dairy plant. Role focuses on safety, food quality, KPIs, and continuous improvement, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more starting in your first month.

Employer: Cherokee Federal (Cherokee Nation Armored Solutions)

Location: Fort Eustis, VA (easy drive from Newport News)

(easy drive from Newport News) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $28.36 – $32.34/hour (DOE)

High-skill CNC role working with 3-, 4-, and 5-axis machines, G- and M-code, and prototype aeronautical parts. You’ll read complex blueprints, set up mills/lathes, and inspect precision parts. US citizenship and the ability to obtain/hold a Secret clearance are required.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.