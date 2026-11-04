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🏭 Newport News, VA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles
Newport News is busy right now, especially around shipbuilding and food production. If you’ve got leadership or machining experience, there are several solid full-time roles to check out.
K54/X32 General Foreman
- Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift, on-site, some travel (10–25%)
- Salary: $113,000 – $141,000
Lead semi-skilled and skilled trades on new construction for future carriers. You’ll supervise crews, manage budgets and schedules, and make sure work follows drawings and procedures. US citizenship required; production supervisor background (4–6+ years depending on education) is needed.
X36 General Foreman
- Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time, multiple shifts, on-site
- Salary: $113,000 – $141,000
Oversee waterfront support services and trades teams, from planning work to monitoring quality, cost, and schedule. This is a hands-on leadership role with no travel and no clearance needed to start, but US citizenship is required and strong production supervisor experience is a must.
Production Manager
- Employer: Maola Local Dairies
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time, on-site, 24-hour operation (3 shifts)
- Salary: $100,000 – $115,000
Run day-to-day milk processing from raw receiving to packaging, leading three shifts in a busy dairy plant. Role focuses on safety, food quality, KPIs, and continuous improvement, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more starting in your first month.
CNC Machinist II
- Employer: Cherokee Federal (Cherokee Nation Armored Solutions)
- Location: Fort Eustis, VA (easy drive from Newport News)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.36 – $32.34/hour (DOE)
High-skill CNC role working with 3-, 4-, and 5-axis machines, G- and M-code, and prototype aeronautical parts. You’ll read complex blueprints, set up mills/lathes, and inspect precision parts. US citizenship and the ability to obtain/hold a Secret clearance are required.
If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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