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🔧 Newport News building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Newport News has some solid building and grounds roles right now, from entry-level laundry work to higher-paying supervisor spots. If you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Custodial Foreman – $5,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of HII
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift, on-site
- Salary: $92,000 – $117,000/year + $5,000 sign-on bonus
Lead the custodial team that keeps shipyard facilities clean and safe, from offices and restrooms to spill response. You’ll supervise staff, plan schedules, manage budgets, and make sure all janitorial work meets standards. Requires a degree or a mix of manufacturing/shipbuilding/trades/military experience.
Laundry Tech – Environmental Services (Day Shift)
- Employer: LifeSpire of Virginia – The Chesapeake
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time, day shift (7:30am–4pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Handle the behind-the-scenes laundry work that keeps this senior living community running: washing, drying, folding, sorting, and distributing linens. This role is on your feet most of the day and comes with perks like free meals, early access to earned wages, and generous PTO.
Floor Technician 00291
- Employer: Christopher Newport University (CNU)
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $32,302 – $40,365/year, commensurate with experience
Keep campus housing floors in top shape using floor machines and cleaning supplies. You’ll do floor maintenance, work with a team, and interact with students and staff. Requires a high school diploma (or equivalent), valid driver’s license, and floor-care experience.
Environmental Services Supervisor – Hospital
- Employer: Riverside Health (RRMC)
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time, includes weekends
- Salary: $19.70 – $25.63/hour
Supervise hospital housekeeping (EVS) staff, assign cleaning tasks, and check rooms for quality and infection control. You’ll handle real-time staffing issues, support patients and visitors, and help train the team. Needs healthcare or hospitality housekeeping experience and at least 1 year of supervisory experience is preferred.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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