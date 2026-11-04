🎓 Multiple Education Roles in Newport News with $77K–$102K+ Pay

Newport News has some solid education and training roles right now, from shipyard trainers to small microschool classrooms. If you like teaching adults or kids—and want decent pay or flexible hours—these are worth a look.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

HII – Newport News Shipbuilding Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time , on-site, multiple shifts

, on-site, multiple shifts Salary: $81,000 – $102,000 base pay range

Plans and runs in-house product training for shipyard staff and customers—creating course content, training materials, and hands-on sessions. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s + 6 years (or equivalent shipbuilding/manufacturing/military experience) and enjoy building clear, technical training for adults.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

HII – Newport News Shipbuilding Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time , 1st shift, on-site with 10–25% travel

, 1st shift, on-site with Salary: $77,000 – $96,000 base pay range

Designs and delivers training programs for all levels of personnel, including tests, visual aids, and possibly e-learning. Best for someone with Siemens NX/Teamcenter ship design experience who likes teaching technical tools and helping coworkers level up their skills.

Employer: Path of Life Learning

Location: Newport News & Yorktown, VA

Type: Part-time or full-time (2–4 days/week, in-person)

Part-time or full-time (2–4 days/week, in-person) Pay: $28–$35 per hour, ~15–32 hours/week

Lead a small, mixed-age microschool classroom in a Christ-centered, relationship-focused setting—no teaching license required. Great if you’ve taught, homeschooled, tutored, or led learning programs and want small groups, flexible scheduling, and creative, project-based teaching.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to tailor your resume or search.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.