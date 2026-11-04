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🎓 Multiple Education Roles in Newport News with $77K–$102K+ Pay
Newport News has some solid education and training roles right now, from shipyard trainers to small microschool classrooms. If you like teaching adults or kids—and want decent pay or flexible hours—these are worth a look.
X31 Product Trainer 3
- Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time, on-site, multiple shifts
- Salary: $81,000 – $102,000 base pay range
Plans and runs in-house product training for shipyard staff and customers—creating course content, training materials, and hands-on sessions. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s + 6 years (or equivalent shipbuilding/manufacturing/military experience) and enjoy building clear, technical training for adults.
Training Rep 3 (PLM-NX/Teamcenter)
- Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift, on-site with 10–25% travel
- Salary: $77,000 – $96,000 base pay range
Designs and delivers training programs for all levels of personnel, including tests, visual aids, and possibly e-learning. Best for someone with Siemens NX/Teamcenter ship design experience who likes teaching technical tools and helping coworkers level up their skills.
Lead Learning Guide / Educator (Grades 3–5)
- Employer: Path of Life Learning
- Location: Newport News & Yorktown, VA
- Type: Part-time or full-time (2–4 days/week, in-person)
- Pay: $28–$35 per hour, ~15–32 hours/week
Lead a small, mixed-age microschool classroom in a Christ-centered, relationship-focused setting—no teaching license required. Great if you’ve taught, homeschooled, tutored, or led learning programs and want small groups, flexible scheduling, and creative, project-based teaching.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to tailor your resume or search.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.