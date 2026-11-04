👔 Newport News Executive Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $200K+

Newport News is busy right now, especially in shipbuilding and healthcare leadership. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options to move up.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

HII – Newport News Shipbuilding Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, no telework)

(on-site, no telework) Salary: $113,000 – $141,000

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts, up to 10% travel

, multiple shifts, up to 10% travel Clearance: Interim security clearance required to start; U.S. citizenship required

Lead semi‑skilled and skilled trades teams building and installing systems on major Navy ships. You’ll supervise across shifts, manage budgets and schedules, and turn big strategies into clear action plans on the shop floor.

Employer: Golden Steps ABA

Location: Newport News, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run the day‑to‑day operations of an ABA therapy clinic, from staff scheduling and center appearance to client intake and insurance checks. Good fit if you like people leadership, customer service, and keeping a busy healthcare setting running smoothly.

Employer: Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of HII

Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, no telework)

(on-site, no telework) Salary: $160,000 – $202,000

Type: Full-time , 1st shift, 10%–25% travel

, 1st shift, 10%–25% travel Clearance: Final security clearance required to start; U.S. citizenship required

Own all phases of a major international submarine program under AUKUS, from contracts and budgets to schedules and customer relations. Ideal for a seasoned leader with strong program management skills and experience working across cultures and senior levels.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—big employers here often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.