📣 Newport News Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Newport News has some solid options right now if you’re into sales or marketing, from healthcare to e‑commerce to high-earning summer work.

Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look:

Employer: Riverside Health

Riverside Health Location: Newport News, VA (on-site in senior living communities)

(on-site in senior living communities) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,600 – $83,325/year (hiring range)

You’ll market independent and assisted living, run events, give tours, and guide new residents and families through move-in. Great fit if you have sales experience, like community outreach, and want a stable role with a major local healthcare system.

Employer: Premier Pest Control LLC

Premier Pest Control LLC Location: Hires in Newport News, VA , but work is in Western West Virginia (relocation required)

Hires in , but Type: Seasonal internship (March–August 2027)

Pay: $3,000–$7,000+/month upfront commissions, average $31,000–$47,000 total summer, top reps $100,000+ (commission-based)

Door-to-door sales of 1‑year pest control plans with paid housing, high commissions, and lots of coaching and incentives. Best for students or ambitious sellers who can relocate for the summer and want to build serious sales skills fast.

Employer: Ferguson (Fortune 500)

(Fortune 500) Location: Hybrid – Newport News, VA or Atlanta, GA (3 days in office)

(3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $5,716.67 – $9,150.00/month (salary; bonus eligible)

Own and grow key online marketplace accounts—optimizing pricing, content, promotions, and assortment using data and analytics. Ideal if you have a business-related degree, strong Excel and marketplace experience, and want to build a digital commerce career with a large, well-known company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.