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📣 Newport News Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Newport News has some solid options right now if you’re into sales or marketing, from healthcare to e‑commerce to high-earning summer work.
Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look:
Sales Marketing Manager LLH
- Employer: Riverside Health
- Location: Newport News, VA (on-site in senior living communities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,600 – $83,325/year (hiring range)
You’ll market independent and assisted living, run events, give tours, and guide new residents and families through move-in. Great fit if you have sales experience, like community outreach, and want a stable role with a major local healthcare system.
Sale Representative for Premier Pest Control (Summer Sales Internship)
- Employer: Premier Pest Control LLC
- Location: Hires in Newport News, VA, but work is in Western West Virginia (relocation required)
- Type: Seasonal internship (March–August 2027)
- Pay: $3,000–$7,000+/month upfront commissions, average $31,000–$47,000 total summer, top reps $100,000+ (commission-based)
Door-to-door sales of 1‑year pest control plans with paid housing, high commissions, and lots of coaching and incentives. Best for students or ambitious sellers who can relocate for the summer and want to build serious sales skills fast.
Associate Channel Manager, Marketplaces
- Employer: Ferguson (Fortune 500)
- Location: Hybrid – Newport News, VA or Atlanta, GA (3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $5,716.67 – $9,150.00/month (salary; bonus eligible)
Own and grow key online marketplace accounts—optimizing pricing, content, promotions, and assortment using data and analytics. Ideal if you have a business-related degree, strong Excel and marketplace experience, and want to build a digital commerce career with a large, well-known company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.