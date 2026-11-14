undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Little Explorers playtime Tuesdays at Newport Library
📅 Weekly Little Explorers playtime for ages 0–4
Looking for something fun to do with your little one? Newport Branch Library is hosting Little Explorers every Tuesday from 11:00am–12:00pm.
This in-person program is for children ages 0–4 and their parents or caregivers. Kids can enjoy hands-on fun, sensory play, and simple discovery activities, while adults get a chance to connect and share experiences.
Upcoming dates include:
- Tuesday, November 17, 2026
- Tuesday, December 1, 2026
- Tuesday, December 8, 2026
- Tuesday, December 15, 2026
- Tuesday, January 5, 2027
Location: Newport Branch Library, part of Carteret County Public Libraries.
Perfect for families wanting a regular, kid-friendly outing and a way to meet other local parents.
More Info: Newport ~ Little Explorers - LibCa...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.