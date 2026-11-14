📅 Weekly Little Explorers playtime for ages 0–4

Looking for something fun to do with your little one? Newport Branch Library is hosting Little Explorers every Tuesday from 11:00am–12:00pm.

This in-person program is for children ages 0–4 and their parents or caregivers. Kids can enjoy hands-on fun, sensory play, and simple discovery activities, while adults get a chance to connect and share experiences.

Upcoming dates include:

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Tuesday, December 8, 2026

Tuesday, December 15, 2026

Tuesday, January 5, 2027

Location: Newport Branch Library, part of Carteret County Public Libraries.

Perfect for families wanting a regular, kid-friendly outing and a way to meet other local parents.