Newport has some very sweet beagle puppies hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a young dog to your family, these little ones are ready to meet you.

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter

Location: Newport, NC

Newport, NC Phone: (252) 247-7744

Cera is a young beagle mix pup looking for a safe, patient home to grow up in. As a baby, she’ll need basic training, gentle guidance, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Cera and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter

Location: Newport, NC

Newport, NC Phone: (252) 247-7744

Ducky is a baby beagle mix boy who will thrive with a family ready for puppy energy and training. He’s the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his people.

👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter

Location: Newport, NC

Newport, NC Phone: (252) 247-7744

Chomper is a young male beagle mix with classic hound coloring. As a puppy, he’ll need regular exercise, social time, and consistent training.

👉 Meet Chomper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter

Location: Newport, NC

Newport, NC Phone: (252) 247-7744

Spike is another adorable baby beagle mix boy. He’s ready for a family who can give him time, training, and a safe place to play and explore.

👉 Meet Spike and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these beagle pups has caught your eye, please call Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter at (252) 247-7744 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.