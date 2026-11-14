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🐶 Playful Beagle Puppies Ready for Adoption in Newport, NC
Newport has some very sweet beagle puppies hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a young dog to your family, these little ones are ready to meet you.
Cera
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter
- Location: Newport, NC
- Phone: (252) 247-7744
Cera is a young beagle mix pup looking for a safe, patient home to grow up in. As a baby, she’ll need basic training, gentle guidance, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Cera and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ducky
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter
- Location: Newport, NC
- Phone: (252) 247-7744
Ducky is a baby beagle mix boy who will thrive with a family ready for puppy energy and training. He’s the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his people.
👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chomper
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter
- Location: Newport, NC
- Phone: (252) 247-7744
Chomper is a young male beagle mix with classic hound coloring. As a puppy, he’ll need regular exercise, social time, and consistent training.
👉 Meet Chomper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spike
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter
- Location: Newport, NC
- Phone: (252) 247-7744
Spike is another adorable baby beagle mix boy. He’s ready for a family who can give him time, training, and a safe place to play and explore.
👉 Meet Spike and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these beagle pups has caught your eye, please call Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter at (252) 247-7744 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.