Newport has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are waiting at Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter and are ready to start life with their new families.

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Gray or Blue

White/Gray or Blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter

Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter Phone: (252) 247-7744

Mochi is a handsome young Siamese boy with soft white and gray-blue coloring. If you love the classic Siamese look, this little guy could be the perfect match for your home.

👉 Meet Mochi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter

Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter Phone: (252) 247-7744

Apple Crisp is a baby Siamese mix with a mostly black coat and a very cute name to match his sweet face. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Apple Crisp and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue / Cream or Ivory

Gray or Blue / Cream or Ivory Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter

Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter Phone: (252) 247-7744

Boa is a baby Domestic Shorthair with a lovely mix of gray-blue and cream/ivory coloring. She’s a tiny girl now, but she’ll soon grow into a beautiful adult cat with your care.

👉 Meet Boa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter

Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter Phone: (252) 247-7744

Sundae is a gray/blue Domestic Shorthair kitten with a soft, classic look. She’s still very young and would love a home where she can play, nap, and feel safe.

👉 Meet Sundae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black / Orange or Red

Black / Orange or Red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter

Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter Phone: (252) 247-7744

Cobbler is a striking baby Domestic Shorthair with black and orange/red coloring, likely a pretty tortie-style coat. She’s a tiny girl now, ready to bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Cobbler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black / White

Black / White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter

Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter Phone: (252) 247-7744

Python is a black-and-white baby Domestic Shorthair boy with classic tuxedo-style coloring. He’s young, playful, and ready to learn all about life in a real home.

👉 Meet Python and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black / White

Black / White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter

Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter Phone: (252) 247-7744

Cobra is another adorable black-and-white Domestic Shorthair kitten. If you love the look of a tuxedo cat, this little guy might be just the companion you’re looking for.

👉 Meet Cobra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter

Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter Phone: (252) 247-7744

Fontina is a baby Domestic Shorthair with a classic brown tabby coat. She has that timeless tabby look and is just the right age to grow up with your family.

👉 Meet Fontina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please consider visiting Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter in Newport, NC, or call (252) 247-7744 to ask about these little ones. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.