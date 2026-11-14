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🐱 Sweet Newport Kittens Ready for Adoption in North Carolina
Newport has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are waiting at Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter and are ready to start life with their new families.
Mochi
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Gray or Blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter
- Phone: (252) 247-7744
Mochi is a handsome young Siamese boy with soft white and gray-blue coloring. If you love the classic Siamese look, this little guy could be the perfect match for your home.
👉 Meet Mochi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Apple Crisp
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter
- Phone: (252) 247-7744
Apple Crisp is a baby Siamese mix with a mostly black coat and a very cute name to match his sweet face. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Apple Crisp and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue / Cream or Ivory
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter
- Phone: (252) 247-7744
Boa is a baby Domestic Shorthair with a lovely mix of gray-blue and cream/ivory coloring. She’s a tiny girl now, but she’ll soon grow into a beautiful adult cat with your care.
👉 Meet Boa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sundae
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter
- Phone: (252) 247-7744
Sundae is a gray/blue Domestic Shorthair kitten with a soft, classic look. She’s still very young and would love a home where she can play, nap, and feel safe.
👉 Meet Sundae and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cobbler
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black / Orange or Red
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter
- Phone: (252) 247-7744
Cobbler is a striking baby Domestic Shorthair with black and orange/red coloring, likely a pretty tortie-style coat. She’s a tiny girl now, ready to bond closely with her new people.
👉 Meet Cobbler and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Python
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black / White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter
- Phone: (252) 247-7744
Python is a black-and-white baby Domestic Shorthair boy with classic tuxedo-style coloring. He’s young, playful, and ready to learn all about life in a real home.
👉 Meet Python and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cobra
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black / White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter
- Phone: (252) 247-7744
Cobra is another adorable black-and-white Domestic Shorthair kitten. If you love the look of a tuxedo cat, this little guy might be just the companion you’re looking for.
👉 Meet Cobra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fontina
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter
- Phone: (252) 247-7744
Fontina is a baby Domestic Shorthair with a classic brown tabby coat. She has that timeless tabby look and is just the right age to grow up with your family.
👉 Meet Fontina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please consider visiting Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter in Newport, NC, or call (252) 247-7744 to ask about these little ones. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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