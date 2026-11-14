Newport’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for front-line and leadership roles. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these full-time spots are worth a look.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Newport, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a hands-on assistant store manager role where you help run the store, lead the team, and support hiring and training. Good fit if you have a few years of retail leadership and want growth, benefits, and promotion-from-within.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Newport, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a section of the store and act as Manager on Duty at times. You’ll open/close the store, supervise associates, keep the floor safe and tidy, and support front-end, fitting rooms, and stockroom operations—great if you like fast-paced, off-price retail.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International Primary Area: Florence, KY (servicing Newport, KY and nearby stores)

(servicing and nearby stores) Type: Full-time, field sales/merchandising

Salary: $15.90–$17.90/hour + mileage reimbursement & benefits

Stock and merchandise favorites like Oreo, Ritz, and Chips Ahoy! across several grocery stores. You’ll drive your own car, start early (around 6:00 AM), build displays, write orders on an iPad, and keep shelves full—ideal if you like working independently and staying active.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.