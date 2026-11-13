Newport’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want part-time flexibility or full-time growth. Here are a few standout roles hiring in Newport, KY.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International Location: Newport, KY (serving nearby Cincinnati-area stores)

Newport, KY (serving nearby Cincinnati-area stores) Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week, flex schedule, at least 1 weekend day)

Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hour + mileage reimbursement, 401(k), health & well-being program, EAP, internet stipend, safety gear

Stock and tidy shelves for brands like Oreo, Ritz, belVita, Chips Ahoy, Triscuit and build in-store displays. Good fit if you like working on your feet, can lift up to 25 lbs regularly, have a car and valid license, and want a flexible, active job.

Employer: WesBanco

Location: Newport, KY (100% in-office at the banking center)

(100% in-office at the banking center) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line banking role where you’ll handle teller transactions, open new accounts, and call customers to grow relationships. Best for someone with 3+ years of cash handling/sales/customer service (banking experience preferred) who enjoys sales goals, problem-solving, and building long-term customer trust.

Employer: Alliance Mobile – AT&T Authorized Retailer

Location: Newport, KY

Newport, KY Type: Full-time (evenings, weekends, holidays as needed)

(evenings, weekends, holidays as needed) Pay: $13.00/hour base Average total pay about $17.00/hour with bonuses Top performers $22.00+/hour (no cap on bonus) Benefits: PTO, holiday pay, paid training, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), 50% off AT&T service, tech discounts, DoorDash DashPass, referral bonuses, student reimbursement



Help customers pick the right AT&T phones and plans while using your bilingual skills to connect with more guests. Great if you like tech, have 1–3 years in sales or customer service, and want strong bonus potential plus clear paths to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby, and roles can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.