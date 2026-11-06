🛒 Newport, KY Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Newport’s retail scene is busy, and several stores are hiring right now. If you like talking with people, staying active on your feet, and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions) Location: Newport, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50/hour

Set store displays, reset shelves, rotate products, and track inventory so shoppers can easily find what they need. No experience needed, training is provided, and there are growth opportunities plus customizable benefits for eligible teammates.

Employer: America's Best (National Vision)

(National Vision) Location: Newport, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Help customers pick out glasses and contacts, teach them how to care for their eyewear, and keep the store running smoothly. Sundays are always off, and full-time staff can access health and dental insurance, 401(k), paid time off, parental leave, and strong training and promotion paths.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

(Caleres) Location: Newport, KY

Type: Part-time

Pay: Based on experience (meets or exceeds local minimum)

Welcome shoppers, help them find the right shoes, and handle daily store tasks like pricing, inventory, and keeping the floor looking great. Perks include a 30% shoe discount across Caleres brands, relaxed dress code, access to early pay, and benefits/education help for eligible associates.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.