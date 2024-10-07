Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newport Buzz

    Newport Elks to Honor Charles A. Masterson II as 2024 Citizen of the Year

    By Christian Winthrop,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoLs0_0vxxBiPV00

    The Newport Elks Lodge #104 is set to honor Charles A. Masterson II as its 2024 Citizen of the Year, recognizing his remarkable dedication to both community and country. A Marine Corps veteran and a member of nine local organizations—several of which he has served in leadership roles—Masterson’s contributions have left an indelible mark on the Newport community.

    In celebration of his outstanding service, the Elks Lodge is inviting the community to join them for a special dinner on Oct. 26. The event promises to be a night of celebration, recognition, and community spirit, as friends, family, and fellow community members come together to honor Masterson for his tireless work in both local charities and veteran outreach.

    Tickets for the event are $30, with reservations required by Oct. 21. The evening is sure to be a memorable one, filled with heartfelt appreciation for Masterson’s many contributions. For more details or to reserve your spot, click here or contact the Newport Elks Lodge at 401-846-0815.

    Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate Charles A. Masterson II, a true leader and an exemplary figure in the Newport community.

    Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today47 minutes ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 hours ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Sen. Reed, Rep. Magaziner Announce $795K Federal Boost for URI’s Cutting-Edge Research
    Newport Buzz15 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria3 hours ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile2 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy