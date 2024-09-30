Open in App
    • Newport Buzz

    Gilded Age Glows Again: Newport Mansions to Host Festive Halloween and Holiday Celebrations

    By Christian Winthrop,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JFoy_0vpIZtbV00

    As the holiday season draws near, the Newport Mansions are preparing to welcome visitors to two beloved annual celebrations that have become local traditions. The Preservation Society of Newport County has announced that tickets are now available for Halloween Trick or Treat at The Breakers and the much-anticipated Holidays at the Newport Mansions and Sparkling Lights at The Breakers.

    Halloween at The Breakers

    On October 25, The Breakers will once again host its family-friendly Halloween Trick or Treat event, offering two sessions at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Visitors of all ages are invited to come dressed in costume to enjoy an evening of festive fun, complete with treats and prizes for everyone. Admission is free for children under the age of two, and attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center food pantry, providing support to local families in need. Full event details and ticket information can be found at newportmansions.org.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vW5Yc_0vpIZtbV00

    A Glowing Holiday Season

    Beginning November 22, the grand halls of The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, and for the first time in 25 years, Chateau-sur-Mer, will be decked in dazzling holiday decorations for the annual Holidays at the Newport Mansions. Visitors can marvel at nearly 30 intricately decorated Christmas trees that complement the architecture and interior design of these iconic Gilded Age mansions, with garlands, wreaths, and floral arrangements enhancing the festive atmosphere.

    For the first two weeks of the holiday season, Chateau-sur-Mer will offer a rare glimpse of its fully decorated first floor, welcoming guests into a bygone era of holiday grandeur. The Elms will join in the holiday celebrations starting on December 7.

    Among the highlights is the impressive 15-foot poinsettia tree in the Great Hall of The Breakers, composed of 150 vibrant poinsettia plants. Visitors can also send letters to Santa Claus via a special mailbox located at The Breakers Welcome Center, and the gift stores at all four mansions will offer an array of holiday gifts for shoppers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FqjRc_0vpIZtbV00

    Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

    Returning for its fifth year, “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” promises to enchant visitors with a half-mile stroll through an illuminated wonderland. Set against the backdrop of The Breakers’ 13-acre landscape, this outdoor experience features glittering light displays, holiday music, and new highlights, including a 60-foot lighted tunnel and a whimsical fountain-inspired display. The shimmering lights will be visible from November 22 through January 1, offering visitors an immersive holiday experience.

    Guests can warm up by fire pits located on the back terrace and at The Breakers Welcome Center, where holiday treats and beverages will be available for purchase. S’mores kits will also be on sale, adding a cozy touch to the evening.

    To attend Sparkling Lights, visitors will need a special ticket with a designated entry time. The event includes access to the interior of The Breakers, allowing guests to explore the mansion while enjoying the holiday spectacle. Tickets are available for entry times between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with the gates closing at 6:30 p.m. and the grounds open until 8 p.m. for lingering guests. Full event details and ticket information can be found at newportmansions.org.

    The Preservation Society extends its gratitude to its Partners in Preservation, BankNewport and Bartlett Tree Experts, for their continued support in bringing Sparkling Lights to life.

    As a reminder, all Newport Mansions properties will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, and will close early at 2 p.m. on December 24. For more details on all holiday events at the Newport Mansions, visit newportmansions.org.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qo0Ys_0vpIZtbV00

    Complete List of Sparkling Lights Dates:

    • Friday, November 22
    • Saturday, November 23
    • Sunday, November 24
    • Friday, November 29
    • Saturday, November 30
    • Sunday, December 1
    • Thursday, December 5
    • Friday, December 6
    • Saturday, December 7
    • Sunday, December 8
    • Thursday, December 12
    • Friday, December 13
    • Sunday, December 15
    • Thursday, December 19
    • Friday, December 20
    • Saturday, December 21
    • Sunday, December 22
    • Monday, December 23
    • Thursday, December 26
    • Friday, December 27
    • Saturday, December 28
    • Sunday, December 29

