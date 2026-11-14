Newport Beach has some solid office roles right now, especially if you like being the go‑to person who keeps things running smoothly. Here are a few worth a look if you’re organized, friendly, and ready to work on site.

Employer: Insightful Minds, Inc

Insightful Minds, Inc Location: Newport Beach, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.50/hour

Be the first friendly face clients see at a mental health practice. Great fit if you have strong phone skills, can juggle scheduling and paperwork, and want a steady, long‑term part‑time role with flexible shifts between 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Mon–Sat.

Employer: EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

Location: Newport Beach, CA (on site 5 days/week)

(on site 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Estimated national base pay: $60,000–$65,000/year (final offer depends on experience and other factors)

You’ll run the day‑to‑day office operations for a large, growing insurance firm—front desk, events, vendors, tech support, onboarding, and more. Good for someone who likes a busy corporate environment, has 2+ years of admin experience, and wants strong benefits and growth options.

Employer: California Commercial Real Estate Services

Location: Newport Beach, CA 92660 (in person, Mon–Fri 8 a.m.–5 p.m.)

(in person, Mon–Fri 8 a.m.–5 p.m.) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $25.00/hour (about $52,000+/year for 40 hrs/week)

Support a property management team with scheduling, light accounting, tenant and vendor communication, and project tracking. Nice pick if you have 1–2 years of office experience, are detail‑oriented, and want full benefits plus room to grow in commercial real estate.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills are in demand here, and getting your name out there can open doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.