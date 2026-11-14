Newport Beach is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from hands-on patient care to integrative medicine and advanced imaging. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Inspire Natural Wellness

Inspire Natural Wellness Location: Newport Beach, CA (Hybrid remote)

Type: Part-time, 1099 contractor (45% revenue split)

Work in a calm, integrative women’s health clinic with unrushed visits (90-minute intakes, 30–60 minute follow-ups) and strong admin support so you can focus on care, not paperwork. Ideal if you’re an ND with a CA license (or eligible) who loves women’s health, hormones, and functional lab work, and wants a flexible, membership-based practice.

Employer: BrightStar Care of Southern Orange County

BrightStar Care of Southern Orange County Location: Newport Beach, CA + nearby areas

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.00–$23.00 per hour (weekly pay)

Great if you need short, flexible shifts Monday–Friday and weekends, with paid training and mileage reimbursement. You’ll help seniors with companionship, rides, light housekeeping, meals, and personal care while earning steady pay and benefits like medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: Hoag Health System

Location: Newport Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Join a top-ranked Orange County hospital doing diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures in a professional, team-based setting. Best for techs with an ARRT-approved program background, CA CRT + Fluoro licenses, ARRT certification, and at least a year of hospital special procedures experience who are ready for call shifts and a high-quality clinical environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details that might fit what you need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.