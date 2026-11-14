Newport Beach’s legal scene is busy right now, especially for folks with litigation, estate, and personal injury experience. Here are several solid roles with clear growth paths and strong benefits.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Newport Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle personal injury cases from intake through trial, fighting for clients’ medical costs, lost wages, and more. This role is ideal if you’re a licensed PI litigator who likes courtroom work, complex case strategy, and direct client contact, with 401k, PTO, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and fee sharing.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Newport Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $85,000 DOE

Manage a portfolio of PI cases from intake to resolution, coordinating with attorneys, clients, doctors, and insurers. Great fit if you have 3+ years PI case management in a law firm, love organizing records and deadlines, and want strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401k with 4% match.

Employer: FBT Gibbons LLP

Location: Newport Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $125,000/year

Support partners on trust administration, estate planning, and probate with high-level legal and administrative work. Perfect if you have 2+ years as a legal practice assistant, are strong in Microsoft Office, and want a national firm with health coverage, PTO, parental leave, and 401k with match and profit-sharing.

Employer: FBT Gibbons LLP

Location: Newport Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50.00 – $72.12/hour (CA)

Work closely with attorneys on trust and estate litigation, from research and drafting to discovery and trial prep. Best for experienced paralegals with 5–10 years litigation experience, strong cite-checking and organization skills, and interest in complex, high-detail matters.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, hours, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.