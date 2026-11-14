Newport Beach spots are hiring front-of-house help, and a few of these roles pay solid hourly rates plus tips and benefits. Good mix of part-time and flexible schedules if you want to stay close to the beach.

Employer: Bee's Knees Southern Kitchen & Bar

Bee's Knees Southern Kitchen & Bar Location: Newport Beach, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 per hour + tips

Southern comfort spot looking for an experienced server (2+ years) who can handle busy breakfast, lunch, and dinner shifts. Great if you like a fast pace and want steady tip potential with set time blocks: 8:30am–3:00pm and 5:00pm–9:00pm.

Employer: Winston Pies

Location: Newport Beach, CA

Type: Full-time and Part-time available

Full-time and Part-time available Pay: $16.90 – $18.50 per hour

Brand-new pie and coffee shop opening in town, with a focus on specialty coffee, matcha, and from-scratch pies. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, and employee discount, plus flexible scheduling if you can work some weekdays and at least 2 weekend shifts.

Employer: Crockers The Well Dressed Frank

Location: Newport Beach, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18.00 per hour + pooled tips

Quaint comfort-food café where you’ll make drinks, prep simple food, run the register, and keep the space tidy. Good fit if you have café, barista, or serving experience and want a smaller, friendly spot with pooled tips and paid sick time.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.