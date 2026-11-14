Newport Beach has a steady flow of finance and accounting roles right now, from entry-level payables to high-end advisory work. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Lead Dog Recruiting (renewable natural gas client)

Lead Dog Recruiting (renewable natural gas client) Location: Newport Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Monitor the money side of engineering and construction projects for a renewable natural gas company. You’ll handle project financials, help with close processes, and build dashboards/Power BI reports, so it’s a good fit if you have 3–5 years of construction financial analysis and experience with tools like Microsoft D365 Projects and Procore.

Employer: Mission Wealth

Location: Newport Beach, CA (in-office, with travel to San Diego)

(in-office, with travel to San Diego) Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Salary: $130,000 base + $70,000–$130,000+ estimated annual bonus (paid quarterly)

Join a Barron’s Top 100 RIA firm working with high-net-worth clients and up to 100 households. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years as a wealth advisor, hold a CFP or CFA, and want strong upside with bonuses, revenue share, and a clear path to equity/partnership, plus full benefits and professional development support.

Employer: Wright, Finlay & Zak, LLP

Location: Newport Beach, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (15–25 hours/week)

Salary: $22.00–$25.00 per hour

Support the accounting team at a law firm by processing invoices, reimbursements, and payments while keeping records accurate and organized. Good for someone with 3–5 years of AP/accounting experience, strong Excel and 10-key skills, and an interest in legal/firm accounting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.