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Newport Beach
⚠️ Library holiday closures and online account downtime
12 days ago
⚠️ Library holiday closures and online account outage
All branches of the Newport Beach Public Library will:
- Close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25
- Stay closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday
In addition, My Account and the ability to place holds online will be unavailable from Monday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 2 because of server maintenance.
If you need books, movies, or other materials, try to:
- Visit the library before 6 p.m. on November 25, and
- Place any online holds before November 30.
Plan your visits and checkouts around these dates so you’re not caught without access when you need it.
More Info: Children's Calendar | Newport Beach Library
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