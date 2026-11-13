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Newport Beach
⚠️ Library Thanksgiving closures and online downtime
3 days ago
⚠️ Thanksgiving closures and online downtime at Newport Beach Library
All branches of the Newport Beach Public Library will:
- Close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25
- Stay closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday
In addition, My Account and the ability to place holds online will be unavailable Monday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 2 because of server maintenance.
If you need books, movies, or other materials for the holiday weekend, try to visit the library before 6 p.m. on November 25. Also, place any important holds or manage your account before November 30 so you’re not caught during the maintenance window.
More Info: Calendar | Newport Beach Library
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