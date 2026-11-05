💰 Newport Beach finance jobs with multiple $170K+ openings

Newport Beach is hot right now for senior finance pros, especially if you like hands-on work and clear impact. Here are several high-paying roles worth a look.

Employer: Fifth Third Bank

Location: Costa Mesa / Newport Beach area, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,500 – $207,500/year base, plus incentive plan

Administer fiduciary accounts and manage client relationships for a portfolio of trusts and wealth clients. This is a fit if you have 7+ years in trust/fiduciary services, strong compliance skills, and enjoy being the go-to person for complex client needs.

Employer: Evolus (performance beauty company, NASDAQ: EOLS)

Location: Newport Beach, CA (hybrid: in office Tue–Thu)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $170,000 – $190,000/year, plus annual bonus and potential equity

Lead budgeting, forecasting, long-range planning, and executive reporting while acting as a strategic finance partner across the business. Great for someone with 10+ years FP&A/strategic finance, advanced Excel/AI skills, and who wants a visible role with the ELT and Board.

Employer: Private single-family office (Entrepreneurial Corporate Group)

Location: Newport Beach, CA (92660) – in-office 5 days/week

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $225,000/year

Oversee day-to-day accounting, cash visibility, reporting, and controls for a multi-state portfolio of real estate entities, trusts, and related companies (70+ entities). Ideal for a seasoned Controller/CFO-type with 10+ years experience, strong GAAP and multi-entity real estate background, and who wants a long-term, trusted role in a close-knit family office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on what they’re looking for and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.