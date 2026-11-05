🛒 Newport Beach Retail & Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Newport Beach is busy and hiring, especially in retail and customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: SIXT

SIXT Location: Newport Beach, CA

Newport Beach, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.25/hour + uncapped bonuses

Why it’s interesting: Front-line role at a global car rental brand where you handle customer check-ins, upsell upgrades and protection packages, and help manage the vehicle fleet. Comes with health benefits, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k), bonuses, and employee rental discounts.

Employer: Neiman Marcus / Exemplar Luxury Group

Location: Newport Beach, CA

Newport Beach, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.26 – $39.07/hour

Why it’s interesting: Work on luxury garments in a high-end retail setting, doing detailed alterations and tailoring. Role includes comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life and disability coverage, plus employee discount.

Employer: Rhone Apparel

Location: Fashion Island, Newport Beach, CA

Fashion Island, Newport Beach, CA Type: Part-time

Pay: $20 – $26/hour

Why it’s interesting: Lead on the sales floor, open/close the store, and mentor associates for a fitness-focused apparel brand. Includes bonus incentives, 401(k) with match, generous clothing discount, and quarterly clothing allowance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.