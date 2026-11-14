Newnan’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains adding people to their teams. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, sales, and team leadership at this off-price fashion retailer. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in retail leadership and want promotion-from-within growth, benefits, and paid training.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the floor on your shift, handle customer service, returns, special orders, and opening/closing duties. Great if you like cars or parts, want career growth, PTO, 401(k) with contributions, stock plan, and tuition help. Bilingual (Spanish) candidates are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #494

Location: 1025 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265

Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Join the fashion team helping customers with clothing and style on the sales floor. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time staff.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same store or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.