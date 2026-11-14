Newnan’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast‑paced shifts, friendly regulars, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Captain D’s / Captain D’s Seafood Restaurant

Captain D’s / Captain D’s Seafood Restaurant Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach the crew, and keep guests happy at this fast‑casual seafood spot. Comes with quarterly bonuses, free meals, vacation and sick pay, health benefits, 401(k), paid training, and clear growth paths (many GMs are promoted from within). Estimated 8–15 days from apply to start.

Employer: Town and Country Restaurant

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Family‑owned spot looking for an experienced grill cook to handle classics on the line. You’ll work in a fast kitchen, keep the grill station clean, and enjoy a flexible schedule and food provided during shifts.

Employer: Big Joe’s Bar and Grille

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Part-time / variable (20–35 hours per week)

Part-time / variable (20–35 hours per week) Pay: $5.00 – $8.50 per hour (plus tips)

Neighborhood bar and grill seeking an experienced bartender who loves regulars and a busy bar. You’ll make cocktails, run a clean station, use Toast POS, and get employee discounts and paid training.

Employer: Waffle House, Inc.

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Training Salary: $65,000 – $70,000 to start

to start Growth Pay Ranges: Unit Manager $65,000 – $85,000; District Manager $85,000 – $115,000; Division Manager $115,000 – $145,000

Big growth role for someone ready to manage multiple restaurants over time. Includes a 12–16 week paid training program, three 10‑day paid vacations each year, $6,000 annual bonus for bachelor’s degree holders, stock options with major retirement potential, and full medical, dental, vision, and life benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details change and managers often have some flexibility. Good luck, and if you apply, don’t wait too long; popular roles go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.