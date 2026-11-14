Newnan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home care to specialty clinics. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and work directly with patients.

Employer: MEP Health

MEP Health Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced ER role where you’ll handle IVs, meds, EKGs, and patient transport under physician/RN direction. Good fit if you like high-acuity care and working closely with a tight emergency team.

Employer: MEP Health

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based pharmacist role focused on safe, accurate medication therapy, order review, and compounding. You’ll collaborate with providers, support antimicrobial stewardship, and help guide pharmacy staff.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another hospital network pharmacist opening with emphasis on verifying/dispensing meds, supervising techs, and providing clinical consults. Good for someone who enjoys patient safety work and teaching others.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed; benefits available even for part-time

Work in inpatient rehab helping patients regain independence using modern equipment and strong team support. Encompass highlights growth opportunities, PTO, tuition help, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision from day one.

Employer: CHSGa – Ansley Park Health & Rehab

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time (Day shift)

Salary: $21.25–$23.25/hour, weekly pay; shift differentials for evenings/nights/weekends

Administer meds, do basic patient care, and document everything in a non-profit, mission-driven rehab center. Strong perks: myFlexPay (early pay), PTO with cash-out, 7 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, company-paid life & disability, 401(k) match, referral bonuses.

Employer: Summit Spine & Joint Centers

Location: Newnan, GA (Region 14 clinics)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and train MAs in a busy spine and joint practice, running morning huddles, managing workflow, and handling orders and DME. Good for someone who likes a leadership role in a clinic and is willing to travel to nearby locations.

Employer: Southern Hospitality at Home, Inc.

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Salary: $13.50–$14.50/hour

Provide in-home help with bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Great entry point into healthcare if you’re caring, reliable, and want flexible, client-focused work.

Employer: Dogwood Autism Services

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $18.00–$24.00/hour

Work 1:1 with young children (ages 1–5) with autism using ABA therapy in a clinic setting, Monday–Friday 8–5. Standout perks: paid RBT certification and training, clear promotion path, PTO, holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid training, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Newnan healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.