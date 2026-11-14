📅 Free Southern Hands Artist Studio Tour Nov 14–15

Discover local art right in our backyard during the 2026 Southern Hands Artist Studio Tour, a free, self-guided tour happening November 14–15.

Tour hours:

Saturday, November 14: 9 am–5 pm

Sunday, November 15: 11 am–5 pm

You can meet local artists, see their working studios, and shop original artwork. Newnan artists include Bill Turner, Sherry Cook, and Yana Pidorvan, offering a close-to-home peek at their creative process.

The tour is open to the public.

Plan your route and get details like artist addresses, bios, and the tour map at SHASTour.com.

Note: Explore Newnan-Coweta is sharing this listing but is not the event organizer. Contact the tour organizers directly with any questions.