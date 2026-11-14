undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Free Southern Hands Artist Studio Tour Nov 14–15
📅 Free Southern Hands Artist Studio Tour Nov 14–15
Discover local art right in our backyard during the 2026 Southern Hands Artist Studio Tour, a free, self-guided tour happening November 14–15.
Tour hours:
- Saturday, November 14: 9 am–5 pm
- Sunday, November 15: 11 am–5 pm
You can meet local artists, see their working studios, and shop original artwork. Newnan artists include Bill Turner, Sherry Cook, and Yana Pidorvan, offering a close-to-home peek at their creative process.
The tour is open to the public.
Plan your route and get details like artist addresses, bios, and the tour map at SHASTour.com.
Note: Explore Newnan-Coweta is sharing this listing but is not the event organizer. Contact the tour organizers directly with any questions.
More Info: Southern Hands Artist Studio Tour | Explore Newnan...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.