Newnan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options in hospital, home health, and pharmacy. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid roles open right now.

Employer: Piedmont Newnan Hospital (Piedmont HealthCare)

Piedmont Newnan Hospital (Piedmont HealthCare) Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Intermediate Care Unit role caring for patients across the lifespan, using the full nursing process. Sign-on bonus plus a big health system behind you, with growth paths, wellness programs, and support for new grads.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based pharmacist role focused on safe, accurate medication therapy. You’ll verify and dispense meds, watch for interactions, guide doctors and nurses, and lead techs in a patient-centered, quality-focused setting.

Employer: Heartify In Home Care LLC

Location: Newnan, GA 30265 (home visits)

(home visits) Type: PRN / Per-visit (about 3 hrs/week)

Pay: $70 per visit (about $70/hour)

Home health RN role doing wound care, assessments, vitals, and medication management in the patient’s home. About 3 visits per week, 1 hour each, great if you want extra income and flexible, low-hour work.

If any of these fit your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.