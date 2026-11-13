Newnan is busy and growing, which means steady work for experienced CDL drivers. If you want to be home more and still earn strong money, these local routes are worth a look.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

McLane Company, Inc. Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (day)

Salary: $85,000–$95,000 per year + up to $7,500 sign-on bonus

Local and regional delivery for a major food and retail distributor, with solo and driver/helper routes and home time more often. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, 401(k) with profit sharing, and more. Requires CDL-A, 1 year or 50,000+ verifiable miles, and a strong safety record.

Employer: SE Independent Delivery Services

SE Independent Delivery Services Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Earnings: Potential $140,000+ annual gross revenue

Run your own business doing local, daytime, home-daily furniture delivery for a national retailer. You’ll haul a single-axle day cab with a company pup trailer, handle white-glove delivery, assembly, and setup, and get weekly settlements via direct deposit. Requires CDL-A, 1 year experience or approved training, ability to provide two helpers, and passing background, road test, and DOT checks.

Employer: ABC Supply Co. Inc.

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time, local

Salary: Not listed

Deliver building materials locally and be home every night, making both ground and rooftop deliveries (shingles, etc.). Role includes customer-facing work, load checks, some warehouse help, and no over-the-road travel. Benefits may include health, dental, vision (after 60 days), 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick days, and holidays. Must have CDL-A and be able to lift 75–100 lbs and work on rooftops.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local driving jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.