🔧 Newnan Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Newnan’s hands-on jobs are looking strong right now, especially for folks who like fixing things and working outdoors. Here are several solid roles hiring in building and grounds maintenance around town.

Employer: Chromalloy Corporation

Chromalloy Corporation Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00a–3:30p)

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + bonus eligible)

Work on CNC machines and other production equipment that support aviation safety. This role is great if you have industrial maintenance experience and want strong benefits from day one, paid time off starting your first day, and chances to grow your skills in a high-tech manufacturing setting.

Employer: Active Pest Control (Rentokil family)

(Rentokil family) Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + performance incentives)

You’ll inspect homes and buildings, treat for termites, and talk with customers about how to protect their property. Benefits start day 1, with health coverage, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and clear paths to move up if you like field work and customer interaction.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Newnan, GA (1025 Highway 34 E)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.00–$58.00 per hour + possible shift premiums

Install and repair commercial HVAC and refrigeration systems across Walmart locations. This is a strong option if you have HVAC/R experience and EPA certification and want high hourly pay, bonuses, full benefits, paid education (Live Better U), and steady work with a big national employer.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: From $40,000 per year

Join a crew keeping lawns, plants, and trees in top shape. You’ll mow, trim, help with irrigation, and use power tools outdoors—good for someone who likes physical work, fresh air, and a clear path to on-the-job training, advancement, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.