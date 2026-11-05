🚧 Newnan, GA Construction Jobs with Multiple Skilled Openings

Newnan’s construction scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like leading crews, keeping sites safe, or working hands-on with tools. Here are several strong openings worth a look.

Employer: Sunbelt Asphalt

Sunbelt Asphalt Location: Newnan, GA

Category: Base/Grade Operations, Roadwork

Base/Grade Operations, Roadwork Employment type: Full-time (foreman role)

Lead a grading crew, run a motor grader, and keep earthwork and sub-base work on spec and on schedule. This role comes with industry-leading pay, off-season hourly guarantee, performance bonuses, company truck or allowance with fuel card, phone/tablet/laptop, medical, dental, vision, PTO/holidays, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase, and career development.

Employer: Brent Scarbrough & Company Inc

Location: Newnan, GA (HQ) with projects across the Southeastern U.S.

with projects across the Category: Construction Safety & Training

Construction Safety & Training Employment type: Full-time

Oversee safety programs on multiple civil site projects, lead hazard assessments, manage OSHA reporting, and run safety training for crews. This role is great if you like being in the field and teaching others, with a full benefits package including 401(k), health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, HSA, and employee stock ownership plan.

Employer: Taurus Staffing

Location: Newnan, GA

Category: Industrial Electrical / Construction

Industrial Electrical / Construction Employment type: Not listed (skilled trades assignment)

Install, maintain, and repair electrical systems in industrial settings, reading blueprints and troubleshooting with meters and tools. Good fit if you know low and high voltage, NEC, and like varied site work—per diem is available for this role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers in Newnan are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.