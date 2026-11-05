🚌 Newnan, GA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Newnan’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like the open road or hands-on field work. Here are several roles hiring now with clear paths to grow.

Employer: AT&T

AT&T Location: Newnan & Peachtree City, GA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $442–$1,094 weekly (avg. starting about $51,064/year)

Operate trenchers, plows, and boring machines to place buried service wire and help install and maintain AT&T’s fiber and copper network. This is outdoor, physical work with extensive paid training, strong benefits (medical, 401(k), PTO, discounts), and chances to travel for extra work.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive late-model trucks on regional or dedicated routes, focusing on safe, on-time freight delivery. Good fit if you have a CDL-A, like using onboard tech for logs, and want steady miles with a safety-first company.

Employer: Bigham Cable Construction, Inc.

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time (field-based)

Full-time (field-based) Pay: Not listed

Lead crews installing and repairing aerial telecom lines, working at heights and in all kinds of weather. Comes with weekly pay, PTO, holidays, insurance, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and education reimbursement—great if you have 3+ years’ experience and are (or can become) a certified pole climber.

Employer: McLane Company

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.55/hour

Ride along with a McLane driver and handle unloading and delivery using a dolly—no CDL or truck driving needed. This is a fast-paced, physical job with benefits starting around day 60, 401(k) after 90 days, vacation, sick time, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.