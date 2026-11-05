🚚 Newnan, GA Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Roles in Busy Warehouses

Newnan’s warehouses and distribution centers are hopping right now, with several solid logistics roles open at big, well-known employers. If you like fast-paced work that keeps products moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chromalloy Corporation

Chromalloy Corporation Location: Newnan, GA (listed as any US Chromalloy site; this posting is for Newnan)

(listed as any US Chromalloy site; this posting is for Newnan) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the enterprise supplier quality program for a global aerospace company that supports aircraft engines and gas turbines. This is a senior role focused on supplier audits, risk-based qualification, and regulatory compliance (FAA, EASA, AS9100, etc.), with 30–50% travel and the chance to coach teams across multiple sites.

Employer: Dollar General

Location: Newnan, GA distribution center

distribution center Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the warehouse management system (WMS) for a busy Dollar General DC, leading system strategy, troubleshooting, and data analysis to keep product flowing smoothly. This role blends IT and operations, manages a team and budgets, and may step in as Inbound or Outbound Manager when needed.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Newnan, GA distribution center

distribution center Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on warehouse role where you receive, organize, and ship products to Lowe’s stores and customers. Expect physical work (lifting up to 70 lbs), varied shifts (day, night, weekends), and access to big-company perks like 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, bonuses, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles change fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.