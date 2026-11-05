📣 Newnan, GA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Newnan’s healthcare scene is growing fast, and that means more sales and marketing roles tied to real patient impact. If you’ve got people skills and love strategy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys, part of the Optum family)

Optum (Amedisys, part of the Optum family) Location: Newnan, GA (travel 50%+ in the territory)

(travel in the territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,600 – $98,400/year + bonus, based on experience and market

This role is all about relationship-building with physicians, hospitals, nursing homes, and community providers to grow hospice referrals. You’ll educate families and providers on hospice services, coordinate smooth admissions, log your activity in a CRM, and represent Amedisys at community events.

If you have 1+ year in healthcare business development or outreach and reliable transportation, this is a strong mix of field sales and mission-driven work.

Employer: City of Hope

Location: Newnan, GA (supporting the Atlanta region)

(supporting the Atlanta region) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience, qualifications, and location; annual bonus eligible)

Lead regional marketing for one of the nation’s top cancer care and research organizations. You’ll plan and run brand, clinical, and digital marketing campaigns for City of Hope Atlanta, including its Buckhead outpatient center and partner sites, using data to drive growth and awareness.

Best fit if you have a Bachelor’s in marketing/communications/business and 7+ years of hospital or healthcare marketing/account management and want a senior role with big impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.