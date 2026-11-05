🏭 Newnan, GA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Newnan’s plants are busy right now, and several are hiring for skilled roles on evening and night shifts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Niagara Bottling Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time (PM / maintenance role in high-speed bottling plant)

(PM / maintenance role in high-speed bottling plant) Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay and full benefits)

Family-owned beverage manufacturer with very fast production lines. You’ll troubleshoot and repair mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems to keep equipment running. Strong fit if you have 2+ years maintenance experience or a related associate degree and want growth, tuition help, and solid benefits.

Employer: Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope (OBE)

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Mon–Thu, 6:00 PM–4:30 AM)

Salary: Not listed (pay-for-performance with potential raises/bonuses)

Run CNC machines making architectural glass/building products. Night shift with overtime and advancement opportunities, plus benefits, PTO, and holidays. Good for someone with CNC skills, strong attention to detail, and comfort working on their feet in a busy plant.

Employer: Flexseals, Inc

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time (40–50 hours/week)

Salary: $24.00–$28.00 per hour

Set up and run rubber injection molding machines, inspect parts, and help troubleshoot equipment. This role pays well for hands-on plastics experience and includes 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and more. Great if you’ve done plastics molding, machining, or other production work and want steady overtime.

Employer: Chromalloy

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:00 PM–11:30 PM)

Salary: Range not listed ($3.00/hour shift differential + bonus eligibility)

Operate and program thermal spray equipment to coat jet engine components—your work directly supports aviation safety. Benefits start day one, with PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and growth paths. Ideal if you have CNC/robotics experience, can read blueprints, and want to work with advanced aerospace processes.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.