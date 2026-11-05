🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Openings Around Newnan, GA

Newnan’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics adding support staff, nurses, and techs. If you’re in patient care or looking to break into medical support, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform high-quality CT scans based on physician orders and department protocols. You’ll position patients, run CT equipment, follow radiation safety rules, and work closely with radiologists and nurses in a patient-centered setting.

Employer: Piedmont Newnan Hospital (Piedmont)

(Piedmont) Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in the operating room helping keep cases running smoothly. You’ll clean and reassemble OR equipment, help position and prep patients, assist with case carts, and keep the environment clean and safe. HS diploma/GED and BLS required.

(Duplicate listing also appears via Piedmont HealthCare; role details are the same.)

Employer: Piedmont Newnan Hospital (Piedmont)

(Piedmont) Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Staff nurse role in an intermediate care unit, caring for patients across the lifespan. You’ll assess, plan, and coordinate care with the team. New grads are eligible with a Georgia RN license and BLS; hospital experience is a plus.

(Duplicate listing also appears via Piedmont HealthCare; role details are the same.)

Employer: Piedmont Newnan Hospital (Piedmont)

(Piedmont) Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the OR team while still providing direct patient care when needed. You’ll coordinate nursing care, handle shift operations, and support staff. Requires GA RN license, BLS, and at least 1 year of hospital nursing experience; multiple advanced certifications (like ACLS/PALS) are required based on unit.

Employer: ABA Journey

Location: Newnan / LaGrange, GA

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Salary: $24–$30/hour

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to kids in homes, schools, or clinic settings. This role comes with bonus opportunities, paid training, PTO, holiday pay, and flexible schedules, plus support to get or maintain your RBT certification.

Alternate posting on Indeed

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Newnan tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.