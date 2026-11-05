🔧 Newnan, GA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Newnan has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like fixing things, working outdoors, or keeping spaces clean and safe.

Employer: Chromalloy Corporation

Chromalloy Corporation Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift ( Mon–Fri, 12:00 pm–8:30 pm , $2/hr shift differential )

, 2nd shift ( , ) Salary: Range not listed; competitive pay with bonus eligibility

Maintain and repair CNC machines and other production equipment that support aviation and turbine parts. Good fit if you have industrial maintenance experience and like troubleshooting mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems in a busy manufacturing plant.

Employer: Coweta County School District

Location: Newnan, GA (Brooks Elementary School)

Type: Listed as Internship (full 8-hour workday)

Listed as (full 8-hour workday) Pay: $14.28 per hour

Keep classrooms, halls, restrooms, and school grounds clean, safe, and comfortable for students and staff. This is steady work with regular hours, lots of movement, and clear daily tasks like sweeping, mopping, trash removal, and light building care.

Employer: Arrow Exterminators

Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Production-based; exact rate not listed

Treat homes and businesses for mosquitoes using sprayers and other equipment, with a company vehicle and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and more). No experience needed—they’ll train you if you have a valid driver’s license and can work full-time.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good maintenance and grounds roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.